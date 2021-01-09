Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Civility, that was what one former long-time Congressman from Eastern Iowa said people need to focus on after watching protesters force their way into the Capitol building Wednesday.

Thousands of people attended a rally hosted by President Donald Trump. The President urged people to march to the Capitol building where Congress was validating electoral votes. People started climbing walls, using force against police, and breaking windows to gain inference.

“I could not have been more stunned by what was happening that evening,” said former Republican U.S. Congressman James Leach. “It was a historic event that will be talked about for centuries.”

Leach Served for 15 terms. In that time, he witnessed four transitions of power and cornerstone moments like the September 11th, 2001 attacks. While he said that attack brought people together, it was because it stemmed from outside of the United States. He said it was too early to know whether this attack on the People’s House would have the same effect.

“The vast majority of American people were appalled about what happened,” he said. Whether that brings us together is another matter.”

Leach said he didn’t know what was next. He believed possible impeachment attempts could bring about the potential risk for another outburst. He said now was the time for civility.

“One line from our declaration and constitution that stands out is the circumstance of seeking a better union,” he said. “We should always be seeking a better union.”

