Judge: Attorneys owed $4.9 million in juvenile center suit

A federal judge says Iowa must pay more than $4.9 million in fees to attorneys who sued over treatment of juvenile boys at the Eldora Boys State Training School.(Disability Rights Iowa via Des Moines Register)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -A federal judge says Iowa must pay more than $4.9 million in fees to attorneys who sued over treatment of juvenile boys at the Eldora Boys State Training School.

Former students at the school and advocacy groups sued the state in 2017, contending the center used used “inhumane methods to control the boys.”

Judge Stephanie Rose ruled last year that the methods were “torture” and ordered the center to change.

The plaintiffs did not seek any monetary damages. The state then argued that the plaintiffs’ attorneys fees were inflated.

Rose ruled this week that attorneys were due all but $10,000 they had sought.

