Famous Dave’s launching ghost kitchen in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Famous Dave’s is launching a “ghost kitchen” at Granite City Food and Brewery in Cedar Rapids.

Food from Famous Dave’s menu will be available for delivery and pickup at the Granite City location starting on Wednesday, January 13th.

Starting on that Wednesday, customers will be able to visit Famous Dave’s website and place orders off a limited menu that will be made in Granite City’s kitchen.

A spokesperson for Granite City said it’s unclear at this time if a regular brick-and-mortar Famous Dave’s location will be coming to Cedar Rapids in the future, but that the restaurant chain wanted to make their food available to customers in the Cedar Rapids area.

