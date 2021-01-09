Advertisement

Famous Dave’s launching ghost kitchen in Cedar Rapids

Famous Dave's Rib Eating Contest/file photo
Famous Dave's Rib Eating Contest/file photo(KOLO)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Famous Dave’s is launching a “ghost kitchen” at Granite City Food and Brewery in Cedar Rapids.

Food from Famous Dave’s menu will be available for delivery and pickup at the Granite City location starting on Wednesday, January 13th.

Starting on that Wednesday, customers will be able to visit Famous Dave’s website and place orders off a limited menu that will be made in Granite City’s kitchen.

A spokesperson for Granite City said it’s unclear at this time if a regular brick-and-mortar Famous Dave’s location will be coming to Cedar Rapids in the future, but that the restaurant chain wanted to make their food available to customers in the Cedar Rapids area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Jones County teens found safe
Two missing Jones County teens have been found
Missing Jones County teens found safe
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander cancelled
Iowans return from Washington D.C.
Bus full of Iowans returns from Washington D.C. after traveling to support President Trump
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds lifts sports gathering restrictions, extends other COVID measures through February
An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for Elizabeth Rodgers (pictured left) and Rylea...
Two missing Jones County teens have been found

Latest News

Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to participate in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Univ. of Iowa Health Care participating in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Vinton man likely died of hypothermia
Vinton man likely died from hypothermia, authorities say
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Washington man dies after home explosion
Man dies from injuries sustained in Washington home explosion