Early morning fire thoroughly damages manufactured home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a home on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was displaced by an early morning fire on Saturday, according to officials.

At around 3:41 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report, called in by a neighbor, of smoke emanating from a manufactured home at 161 Kohawk Street SW, located in the Kirkwood Estates mobile home park. Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, which was brought under control quickly.

The person who lived in the structure was able to escape without injury, but they were displaced by the blaze.

The home sustained fire damage throughout the structure.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, and the American Red Cross assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

