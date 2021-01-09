Advertisement

Early morning fire thoroughly damages manufactured home

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a home on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was displaced by an early morning fire on Saturday, according to officials.

At around 3:41 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report, called in by a neighbor, of smoke emanating from a manufactured home at 161 Kohawk Street SW, located in the Kirkwood Estates mobile home park. Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, which was brought under control quickly.

The person who lived in the structure was able to escape without injury, but they were displaced by the blaze.

The home sustained fire damage throughout the structure.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, and the American Red Cross assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to show slow improvement
Rep. Ashley Hinson was sworn in Jan. 3, 2020.
“This isn’t right”: Iowa Congresswoman and GOP Chairman respond to President Trump’s Twitter ban
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Poll: Most Americans think Trump should be removed
Missing Jones County girls found safe in Illinois
Missing Jones County teens found in Illinois
A utility truck traveling northbound on Highway 151 in Linn County rolled over into a body of...
Truck rolls into water in Linn County

Latest News

Sphynx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Sphinx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Waterloo police respond to hit-and-run incident
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa legislators to return to session with security in mind
Spotting child abuse virtually
Spotting child abuse during virtual learning, QC Child Abuse Council gives tips
police
Police: Several in car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash