DNR confirms first Iowa law enforcement officer death from COVID-19

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -The Iowa Department of Natural Resources told KCCI on Friday that the first law enforcement officer has died from COVID-19 in the state.

DNR Officer Steve Reighard died on Friday at about 10:00 A.M.

Reighard began having symptoms of coronavirus before Christmas and was in the hospital for several weeks.

He started his career as a park ranger in 2005 before being promoted in 2012 to a conservation officer. Reighard was assigned to Dickinson County.

Collogues say Reighard was well known in the area and an outstanding officer.

Conservation officers are sworn peace officers just like state troopers and police officers.

