Des Moines man, seen in Capitol riots, arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A man who was seen inside the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riots on Wednesday has been arrested in Des Moines.

According to television station KCCI, Doug Jensen, 41, is being held at the Polk County Jail, as of Saturday morning. He was being sought by federal investigators after appearing in photos taken by the Associated Press inside the Capitol building.

According to Federal Bureau of Investigation officials, Jensen was charged with:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder

Doug Jensen, 41. (Courtesy: Polk County Jail)

Jensen had previously declined to comment to KCCI.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.