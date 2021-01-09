Advertisement

Des Moines man, seen in Capitol riots, arrested

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A man who was seen inside the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riots on Wednesday has been arrested in Des Moines.

According to television station KCCI, Doug Jensen, 41, is being held at the Polk County Jail, as of Saturday morning. He was being sought by federal investigators after appearing in photos taken by the Associated Press inside the Capitol building.

According to Federal Bureau of Investigation officials, Jensen was charged with:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
  • Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder
Doug Jensen, 41.
Doug Jensen, 41.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)

Jensen had previously declined to comment to KCCI.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

