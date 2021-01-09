COVID-19-related ventilator usage under 50 patients for first time since late October

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall hospitalizations for the novel coronavirus continued a downward trend, while case counts continued an upward trend, according to the latest state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,659 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Friday, which now stands at 295,111. A total of 255,102 people are considered recovered from the disease.

Three more people who died due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. The state’s total since the beginning of the pandemic is 4,127 individuals.

549 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to the virus, a net decrease of 30 since Friday morning’s report. 110 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of two people. 47 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of four. This is the lowest ventilator usage since October 27 when 46 patients were using the devices, and is well below the all-time peak of 155 patients on November 24.

An additional 4,666 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 35.6%, slightly lower than the previous day’s 36.7%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,390,853 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

