Cedar Rapids native Keegan Murray making waves for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids native and Hawkeyes Freshman Keegan Murray has been making serious waves on the basketball court this season.

The 5th-ranked Hawkeyes won an impressive 89-67 win over Maryland on Friday and Murray was a dunking machine, with 12 points and five boards. Keegan has had 26 points and 14 rebounds in his last two games.

⚡ @IowaHoops has stormed back to take the lead with a 12-0 run and this dunk by @keegan3murray. pic.twitter.com/ZbIaZXk9zi — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 8, 2021

Keegan Murray capping off the 37-9 run 😈#Coast2Coast pic.twitter.com/kk3CnzlIi3 — #5 Barstool Hawkeyes (@BarstoolUIowa) January 8, 2021

“I’m just picking my opportunities when they come,” said Murray. “Getting loose balls getting easy buckets and making open shots. I’ve just been trying to establish myself by making up and shots. Getting easy layups, easy dunks. I’m being efficient on the court. Think that towards the beginning of the season become more efficient in practice this translated into our games.”

Ready for a cool stat?



Keegan Murray is the ONLY bench player in the country to record at least 50 points, 30 rebounds, 10 blocks, and 10 steals this season.



Oh, and he's only a freshman. @keegan3murray | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/l0ab38EYqq — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) December 30, 2020

Keegan and his twin brother, Kris, can thank their Mom and Dad for their amazing improvement from their days at Prairie High School. They have packed on a lot of muscle on their 6″8 frames up to 215 pounds and it’s paying off in the big, physical Big Ten conference.

DME Team Blue came out with their second win of the Beach and Ball Classic vs Combine Academy. @keegan3murray and @KrisMurray24 balled out and combined 61 points for DME. pic.twitter.com/bTZNNZkT1a — DME Men's Basketball__ (@DMEAcademyMBB) December 8, 2019

“Early on it was an adjustment I just had to make,” said Murray. “Feel like I’ve adjusted to it pretty well. Looking at it from the outside perspective it’s a little different but once you get on the court almost exactly what you think. Really physical big tough guys that you’re going against every single possession.”

Keegan and Kris are the twins sons of former Hawkeye standout Kenyon Murray, who coached the boys growing up through high school. But it is all hands-off now, and Kenyon is just a fan and proud dad.

The Murray twins both saw playing time today which had to make their father, @PHawkKenyon, a pretty happy guy



Not every day you can watch both of your sons play D1 basketball, I hope you got a good pic!



Keegan w/ 12 points in 21 mins

Kris w/ with 2 points in 6 mins pic.twitter.com/m4yFZjP5P9 — Mike OBrien (@mobrientv) November 26, 2020

“He has just been letting me do my own thing really,” said Murray about his father. “Kind of just letting me and my brother become adults and figure things out ourselves. Wants us to be men and he wants us to be really good people on and off the court. I just think that he’s done a really good job just letting us do our own thing and keeping in touch and encouraging us in the right way.”

"His name is Keegan Murray. He's only a freshman but this guy plays like an experienced senior. He runs the floor, makes the hustle plays, and he can straight up ball. This team has a lot of promise for the future, I'm telling you" pic.twitter.com/CJ3btI5nrf — Keegan Murray Fan Club (@HawksByAMilli) January 8, 2021

