Advocates for Social Justice launches campaign urging people to redistribute stimulus checks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When it comes to spending that second stimulus check, people are choosing between things like essential needs or paying off debt.

One local group - the Advocates for Social Justice - is urging people who may not necessarily need the money to donate some or all of it to people who do.

The group launched the people’s solidarity fund on Tuesday. A national movement called “Share My Check” to re-distribute stimulus checks inspired the “go fund me” campaign.

Tamara Marcus, who leads the group, says they are specifically hoping to reach vulnerable populations like undocumented, indigenous, homeless, and disabled people and those in communities of color. She says it’s needed now more than ever with impacts of not only the pandemic, but the derecho.

“There is a number of reasons why individuals might not be receiving any stimulus or that $600 might not be enough. Especially in Cedar Rapids with the derecho, I feel like we were all very aware that there’s just more of a need this year and this time than even before during that first stimulus check,” said Marcus. “I’ve heard from people who obviously the stimulus check is great to stimulate the economy, but for people who maybe you’re thinking about buying a pair of shoes with it, maybe buy one pair of shoes and donate the second the cost of the second pair to this fund.”

The goal is to raise $20,000. Applications for funding will open January 11. People can donate through the organization’s Gofundme.

