Two missing Jones County teens have been found

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reported Friday the two Jones County teenagers that were reported missing have been found and are safe.

Elizabeth Rodgers, 14, and Rylea Ostrander, 13, both from Jones County, were reported missing after having last been seen at Rustic Park in Lost Nation in Clinton County at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

