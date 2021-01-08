Advertisement

Two missing Jones County teens have been found

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reported Friday the two Jones County teenagers that were reported missing have been found and are safe.

Elizabeth Rodgers, 14, and Rylea Ostrander, 13, both from Jones County, were reported missing after having last been seen at Rustic Park in Lost Nation in Clinton County at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Jones County teens found safe
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander cancelled
Iowans return from Washington D.C.
Bus full of Iowans returns from Washington D.C. after traveling to support President Trump
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds lifts sports gathering restrictions, extends other COVID measures through February
An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for Elizabeth Rodgers (pictured left) and Rylea...
Two missing Jones County teens have been found

Latest News

Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to participate in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Univ. of Iowa Health Care participating in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Vinton man likely died of hypothermia
Vinton man likely died from hypothermia, authorities say
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Washington man dies after home explosion
Man dies from injuries sustained in Washington home explosion