State denies Iowa City Community School District remote learning request

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Department of Education has denied the Iowa City Community School District’s request to switch to remote learning next week.

According to a letter to Superintendent Matt Degner sent on Thursday, the District made the request on Tuesday, January 5th to start remote learning on Monday, January 11th.

Explaining their decision denying the District’s request, the Department stated that, as of January 6th, the fourteen day COVID positivity rate in Johnson County was 12%, well below 15% guideline rate. The letter also notes that the District’s student absence rate is at 4.5%, also believe guideline standards.

The guidance on selecting the appropriate Return-to-Learn model was released July 30, 2020, and was established in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The Department of Education approves remote learning “in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health,” based on “public health conditions in the building or district,” according to the letter.

The District last went remote back in November after the 14-day positivity rate in Johnson County was 16.2%.

Click here to see the full letter.

