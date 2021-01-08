Two missing Jones County teens have been found

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DCI announced Friday morning the two teenagers who were reported missing Thursday afternoon have been found.

More details to come.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa DCI were involved in the search.

Elizabeth Rodgers, 14, and Rylea Ostrander, 13, both from Jones County, were reported missing after having last been seen at Rustic Park in Lost Nation in Clinton County at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police found a backpack belonging to one of the girls at the park.

The search for the girls began Thursday evening and spanned parts of Jones and Clinton Counties.

KCRG-TV9 talked to the uncle of one of the missing girls. Burke Strand said there are printed flyers to distribute as family members and others search for the girls.

“We immediately started checking Facebook, and sure enough, she went home with a friend to lost nation, and we haven’t been able to find her,” Strand said. “Last thing we knew she was in this park this afternoon after school.”

Strand was out searching for a few hours late Thursday night. He said he’s hoping they’re found safe, and soon.

Elizabeth Rodgers was last seen wearing a black Mossimo hoodie with camo, tight black jeans and is described as having unnaturally rectangular-shaped drawn-in eyebrows.

Authorities say she has no family or known acquaintances in the area.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said it is looking for a silver 2004 Silverado 2500 with the license plate “666YPI.”

Investigators in Lost Nation are asking that anyone with information contact the Clinton or Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 319-462-4371.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Elizabeth Rodgers on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

