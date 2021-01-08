Advertisement

Reynolds lifts sports gathering restrictions, extends other COVID measures through February

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation on Thursday that will lift restrictions on sports and other recreational gatherings while extending other restrictions through February.

According to a statement from the Governor, the proclamation requires the continued use of masks at indoor public spaces when people are unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer.

Spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings, including high school-sponsored events, will be lifted on Friday, January 8th.

Other public health measures are extended until Saturday, February 6, 2021.

The proclamation can found online here.

