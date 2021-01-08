Advertisement

Reynolds, aides appear in PR video for no-bid vendor

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:07 AM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and four top Iowa officials cooperated in making a marketing video for a company that has received no-bid contracts during the state’s coronavirus response.

The arrangement between the state and Utah-based Domo Inc. has raised allegations of favoritism and improper use of public resources.

Domo features interviews with Reynolds, state medical director Caitlin Pedati, chief operations officer Paul Trombino and two others in the video. The officials paint their management of COVID-19 as a success story for Iowa and the company.

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett says Domo “wanted a testimonial on the success” of the Test Iowa program and the governor and others agreed to participate.

