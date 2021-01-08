Parents and teachers across eastern Iowa say why they won’t shy away from discussing Capitol riots with children and students

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Crystal Bozeman is a mom to biracial children in Cedar Rapids.

She said the racist symbols on display in the nation’s Capitol building were hurtful and horrifying.

“There was a noose hanging across the street of the Capitol building, they were flying a confederate flag inside the Capitol building,” she recalled. “This is disgraceful.”

For that reason, she and her husband make sure their kids know what is going on in the country, even the difficult parts.

“We want them to feel empowered by who they are and not scared, but it is hard,” she mentioned. “We are trying to help them fight that in an educated manner instead of just emotion because emotion will not get you anywhere.”

Bozeman said her sons are growing into an age where it is crucial they understand what is happening and what the consequences of those events are.

“Both of my sons will be voting in the next presidential election and they need to know truthfully what is happening,” she said.

Those conversations, though, are not just happening in homes, but in classrooms as well. One of those classrooms is David Cochran’s, a Politics professor at Loras College in Dubuque.

“This will be a excellent example of political polarization, misinformation and the power of misinformation, as well as political violence and crowd behavior, so it illustrates a lot of unfortunate trends both in American politics but also around the world,” he commented.

Although this is not the first time there have been mob violence riots sparked by political outrage, Cochran said Wednesday’s events were unique.

“Because of the symbolism of the US Capitol and the unique nature of a president not being able to recognize a clear loss and whipping up supporters with misinformation it is pretty unique as well,” he mentioned. “So yeah, I think this period and yesterday’s events will be remembered for some time, unfortunately.”

That is why Cochran said he is prepared to have the conversation with his students regardless of their political views: so they can learn how to advocate, and how to listen.

“We try to create an atmosphere where students of whatever political persuasion can engage in civil dialogue, listen to each other, find common ground,” he said. “And, oftentimes, once you de-emotionalize the issue and create some bonds in the classroom, students are really good at honestly sharing their views and recognizing what others think.”

