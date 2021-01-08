Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander cancelled

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) -UPDATE: The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reported Friday Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander have been found and are safe.

****

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Operation Quickfind for Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander.

According the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Rodgers was last seen in Oxford Junction on Thursday morning.

She’s 14-years-old and was last seen wearing a black Mossimo hoodie with camo, tight black jeans and is described as having unnaturally rectangular-shaped drawn-in eyebrows.

Authorities say she has no family or known acquaintances in the area.

According to a Facebook post by Midland Middle/High School, Elizabeth and Rylea Ostrander rode the bus to Lost Nation on Thursday afternoon and walked to Rylea’s home.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said it is looking for a silver 2004 Silverado 2500 with the license plate “666YPI.”

At approximately 4:00 P.M., the girls are said to have walked to Rustic Park and did not return. A school backpack was located at the park, according to the school’s Facebook post.

Anyone that may have seen anything or has any information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 319-462-4371.

Jones County and Clinton County are working together on this incident.

GIRL’S HAVE BEEN FOUND!! PLEASE SHARE: We have two female students missing. Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander... Posted by Midland Middle / High School on Thursday, January 7, 2021

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Elizabeth Rodgers on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.