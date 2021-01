CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No changes moving into the weekend as clouds hold on. High pressure stays with us keeping a light north wind in place. Clouds and temperatures in the teens overnight and 20s for highs are with us Saturday and Sunday. There is hope for some partly cloudy skies ahead of a pattern change late next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

