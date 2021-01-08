Advertisement

Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested

‘I set my flag down. I sat down there at my desk’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The man photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk was arrested and charged with three federal counts including theft of public property, the FBI said Friday, according to multiple news outlets.

Federal officials said Richard Barnett of Arkansas was taken into custody Friday morning in Little Rock.

TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)(SAUL LOEB | AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier, Barnett, a 60-year-old involved with a pro-gun rights group in northwest Arkansas, told CNN affiliate KFSM he’s the person in the viral photo.

Barnett said he took an envelope off Pelosi’s desk, leaving her a quarter and a note.

“I set my flag down. I sat down there at my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot,” Barnett said. “That ain’t her desk! We loaned her that desk, and she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I’d sit down and appreciate the desk. I threw my feet up on the desk.”

Many who stormed the Capitol appear to be conspiracy theorists and extremists. Some of them are involved with groups like QAnan and the Proud Boys.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Missing Jones County teens found safe
Two missing Jones County teens have been found
Missing Jones County teens found safe
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander cancelled
Iowans return from Washington D.C.
Bus full of Iowans returns from Washington D.C. after traveling to support President Trump
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds lifts sports gathering restrictions, extends other COVID measures through February
An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for Elizabeth Rodgers (pictured left) and Rylea...
Two missing Jones County teens have been found

Latest News

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work
In this Aug. 3, 2011, file photo, Harry E. Johnson Sr., left, president & CEO of the Martin...
Member of famed Tuskegee Airmen dies from coronavirus
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to participate in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Univ. of Iowa Health Care participating in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Vinton man likely died of hypothermia
Vinton man likely died from hypothermia, authorities say