Loved ones pleading for justice in killing of 21-year-old Cedar Rapids man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Loved ones of a Cedar Rapids man killed over the weekend are calling for the violence to stop. Police say 21-year-old Jayson Jones was shot at a home at 818 11th Avenue Southeast. He died in the hospital early Sunday morning.

They remember Jones as a person who loved to make people smile. They say he wasn’t a violent person so they don’t understand how this happened.

His girlfriend Jaida Welton is still in disbelief. “I’ve caught myself messaging him good morning and good night ever since this happened,” she said…. “I haven’t even really mourned or grieved about it yet. It hasn’t really processed that this is actually happening right now. I’m kind of just waiting for him to call me and tell me to go get him.”

Welton says Jones treated her daughter like she was his own. He had dreams of traveling and starting over. “He wanted to restart his life,” she said. “He wanted a better life than what he had. He wasn’t. He was sad. I don’t know, he was trying to better himself.”

Now loved ones are pleading for an arrest. “I want them to be charged,” said friend Caryn Slaymaker. “I want them to be found because if it was your loved one, you would want the same justice. Even though he wasn’t family, he was pretty much family.”

Welton wants the violence in Cedar Rapids to stop. Calling it sad that it’s happening to young people. For now, she’s on edge.

“What if you know it somehow backfires onto me and my child and where we are,” she said. “I don’t know how it all happened you know so now I feel like I have to watch my back.”

The family is planning the funeral now, and are hoping to do a memorial for him. Police say this wasn’t a random act and the public is not a risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

Tips can also be submitted to Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463) or by texting CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

