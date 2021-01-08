January is normally a cloudy month in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds have dominated our sky over the first week of the New Year and this isn’t uncommon in eastern Iowa. December and January are normally our cloudiest months of the year in eastern Iowa. Ranging between 49-52% of the month being cloudy.

With data going back to 1973, January can be a very cloudy month for Cedar Rapids. This data is based on observations of overcast skies at 12 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Airport. In 2020, we had the most cloudy days at 26 days in January with the fewest at 5 days in 2001. Sixteen of the past 48 years show between 15-25 cloudy days through the month.

Look at the past five years, 84% of days during the month of January last year had cloudy days. 2017 and 2016 came in with more than 60% of the month being cloudy with a slightly lower amount of cloudy days in 2016 and 2018.

Normally, around 42% of the month sees cloudy skies. So, how about this year? So far, five days out of the seven have been cloudy and we are only through the first full week of the month.

