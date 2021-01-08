Advertisement

Iowa State University researchers hope to predict where people contract COVID-19 most

Published: Jan. 8, 2021
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some new research from Iowa State University studied the spread of the coronavirus with hopes of predicting where it transmits most.

Health experts have warned about limiting social interactions in large public groups and keeping personal interactions to a minimum. Iowa State’s research backs that up.

By studying people who died from the virus, researchers found more deaths connected to random public encounters versus small, more controlled groups.

“It’s very easy if you think of the social interaction network,” said Claus Kadelka, Iowa State assistant professor of mathematics. “If you have public encounters, it’s very easy for the virus to spread from my bubble to your bubble to a completely different bubble, and randomly spread throughout the town and kind of like quickly move through the town.”

The same research team is studying vaccinations with the goal to help policymakers with a vaccination strategy.

