Iowa City man arrested after leaving the scene of an accident that sent two people to the hospital

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested an Iowa City man after they say he fled the scene of a crash on I-380 near Swisher that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night.

In a criminal complaint, law enforcement said witnesses told them a man, later identified as 31-year-old Patrick Horras, was seen driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic at high speed and passing cars on the shoulder.

Officials said Horras’ ended up rear-ending a vehicle causing both cars to go into the median at mile marker 8 of I-380 southbound near Swisher. The other vehicle rolled, and the two occupants had to be taken to the hospital.

Horras reportedly fled the scene, but officers were able to find Horras hiding in the snow about a mile away.

Officers reported that Horras smelled of alcohol and marijuana, had slurred speech, red watery eyes and unsteady balance.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and operating while under the influence.

Horras has two previous OWI convictions.

Officials did not report the condition of the two people injured in the crash.

