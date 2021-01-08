Historic Marion train depot getting derecho damage repaired

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -The train depot in City Square in Marion was hit hard by the derecho, with significant damage to the porch and roof. But now after a City Council vote Thursday night, repairs are on the way. ”The damage to the depot, the statues, the flagpoles, the trees, it really has changed the whole look,” says Parks and Recreation Interim Director Seth Staashelm.

The Marion City Council approved a contract with a Cedar Rapids construction company, Point Builders. The plans currently call for moving the porch on three sides, removing the wooden shutters, and repairing the more than 100-year-old roof. Staashelm says the depot is the “heart” of uptown Marion... and that people are excited to see it make a comeback. ”We’re still keeping to the true nature and historic value. Our hope is to be able to provide an asset to the community, that they’re proud of and they can really appreciate and get back,” says Staashelm.

The contract says the project will cost $72,475, which will be covered by insurance. The repairs are scheduled to be finished in June, just in time for summer activities and events.

