Grant encourages Iowa City organizations to engage in social justice and racial equity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Iowa City Social Justice and Racial Equity grant through the city is now in its fifth year.

The Bookmobile Lending Library is just one organization turning pages in Johnson County through the help of the grant.

“It is kind of one of a kind. I’m not sure that I’ve seen any other non-profit lending library in the country,” said Lily Smith, a librarian for the Bookmobile Lending Library in Iowa City.

They’re just one organization that received part of a social justice and racial equity grant last year and hope to receive a portion again this year to help keep the city’s little free libraries open.

The grant has several focuses: education, building community housing, health, employment, and criminal justice.

“We also partnered with InsideOut Reentry to help them through their programs of empowering and encouraging formerly incarcerated people, who might need a little extra more help getting on the path to success and reintegrating into the community here,” said Ashley Lindley, the commissioner for Iowa City’s Human Rights Commission.

A little more help is what another grant recipient from last year said they needed.

The Sudanese Community in Iowa City said it received 15-thousand dollars from the grant in 2019 to help pay for youth athletics, laptops, and English language classes - and hope to receive more funding from the grant this year.

“Because if you know the language, automatically you will know the culture. You will read the news, you will watch the TV, and you will entangle or associate with the entire community,” said Baderi Kuku, the President of the Sudanese Community Center in Iowa City.

The human rights commissioner says the amount of funding speaks to the value of the program.

“The impact has really shown in how much funding has increased, so if we look in 2017 and we were only allocated $25,000 to spread around to these various agencies, that amount has tripled,” added Lindley.

The last day organizations can apply for the grant is Friday.

