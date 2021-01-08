Advertisement

Former UNI DB Xavior Williams excited to join Iowa

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For three years, Xavior Williams was a staple on the Northern Iowa defense. Now, he hopes to bring the same intensity to Iowa City after announcing back in December he’s transferring to the University of Iowa for his final college football season.

“I grew up a Hawkeye fan and it was a dream to play there, but at the time I thought UNI was the better opportunity for me.,” Williams said.

Williams hasn’t played football since the end of the 2019 season. Back in August, Northern Iowa and the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced there wouldn’t be a season because of the pandemic. Williams entered his name into the transfer portal, but when the B1G and the Pac-12 announced they wouldn’t have a fall season, he withdrew his name from the portal.

“The first time I got in the portal, I think it was a heat of the moment thing.,” Williams said. “If I would’ve transferred at that time, I wouldn’t have gotten my degree and in the long run I don’t think it would’ve been a smart choice for me.”

Williams did finish his degree and entered the transfer portal a second time. He received interest from N.C. State and Kansas State, but when Iowa started calling, he knew it was the perfect fit.

Back in high school, he was offered to be a preferred walk-on at Iowa, but was offered a full-ride scholarship to Northern Iowa. He feels going to Iowa will help him pursue his dreams of playing in the NFL.

“I feel like I can compete at that level,” Williams said. “I’m grateful for UNI and I could’ve made it there, too, but I don’t want to look down this road and have this regret not doing it.”

