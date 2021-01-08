Advertisement

FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found in D.C.

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is looking for the person or persons responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Wednesday.

The agency released a bulletin with a photo of the person of interest.

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information on the suspect.

It is unclear how the person in the bulletin is related to the pipe bomb incidents.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Jones County teens found safe
Two missing Jones County teens have been found
Missing Jones County teens found safe
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander cancelled
Iowans return from Washington D.C.
Bus full of Iowans returns from Washington D.C. after traveling to support President Trump
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds lifts sports gathering restrictions, extends other COVID measures through February
An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for Elizabeth Rodgers (pictured left) and Rylea...
Two missing Jones County teens have been found

Latest News

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work
In this Aug. 3, 2011, file photo, Harry E. Johnson Sr., left, president & CEO of the Martin...
Member of famed Tuskegee Airmen dies from coronavirus
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to participate in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Univ. of Iowa Health Care participating in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Vinton man likely died of hypothermia
Vinton man likely died from hypothermia, authorities say