Advertisement

Corallville man arrested after breaking into North Liberty Fire Department building

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville man has been arrested after breaking into the North Liberty Fire Department building and causing damage to property inside.

In a criminal complaint, police said witnesses saw 30-year-old Robert Mlejnek break into the North Liberty Fire Department at 25 W Cherry Street just after midnight on January 3.

Mlejnek reportedly broke a window in a garage bay door before climbing into the building. While inside, officials said he caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to fire department property.

Mlejnek told police he had been kicked out of a local bar and had a lot to drink. Police reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on him, and that he had slurred speech and red watery eyes.

Officials said Mlejnek was uncooperative with law enforcement, even kicking at them while he was taken into custody.

Mlejnek has been charged with criminal mischief, interference with official acts and public intoxication.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Jones County teens found safe
Two missing Jones County teens have been found
Missing Jones County teens found safe
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander cancelled
Iowans return from Washington D.C.
Bus full of Iowans returns from Washington D.C. after traveling to support President Trump
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds lifts sports gathering restrictions, extends other COVID measures through February
An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for Elizabeth Rodgers (pictured left) and Rylea...
Two missing Jones County teens have been found

Latest News

Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to participate in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Univ. of Iowa Health Care participating in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Vinton man likely died of hypothermia
Vinton man likely died from hypothermia, authorities say
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Washington man dies after home explosion
Man dies from injuries sustained in Washington home explosion