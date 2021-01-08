Corallville man arrested after breaking into North Liberty Fire Department building

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville man has been arrested after breaking into the North Liberty Fire Department building and causing damage to property inside.

In a criminal complaint, police said witnesses saw 30-year-old Robert Mlejnek break into the North Liberty Fire Department at 25 W Cherry Street just after midnight on January 3.

Mlejnek reportedly broke a window in a garage bay door before climbing into the building. While inside, officials said he caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to fire department property.

Mlejnek told police he had been kicked out of a local bar and had a lot to drink. Police reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on him, and that he had slurred speech and red watery eyes.

Officials said Mlejnek was uncooperative with law enforcement, even kicking at them while he was taken into custody.

Mlejnek has been charged with criminal mischief, interference with official acts and public intoxication.

