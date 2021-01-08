CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The overall cloudy pattern continues right into the weekend. Plan on highs this afternoon around 30 with highs cooling to the mid-20s this weekend. Overnight lows will be a little cooler in the teens. Next week, the pattern slowly begins to change with the biggest difference day-to-day being the potential for a few more breaks in the clouds. Highs will remain in the 20s for most of the week with the exception of Wednesday, which could push into the 30s. The next cold front looks to arrive sometime around Thursday which may give us our next snow chance. Have a great weekend!

