Advertisement

Cloudy pattern continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The overall cloudy pattern continues right into the weekend. Plan on highs this afternoon around 30 with highs cooling to the mid-20s this weekend. Overnight lows will be a little cooler in the teens. Next week, the pattern slowly begins to change with the biggest difference day-to-day being the potential for a few more breaks in the clouds. Highs will remain in the 20s for most of the week with the exception of Wednesday, which could push into the 30s. The next cold front looks to arrive sometime around Thursday which may give us our next snow chance. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Jones County teens found safe
Two missing Jones County teens have been found
Missing Jones County teens found safe
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander cancelled
Iowans return from Washington D.C.
Bus full of Iowans returns from Washington D.C. after traveling to support President Trump
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds lifts sports gathering restrictions, extends other COVID measures through February
An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for Elizabeth Rodgers (pictured left) and Rylea...
Two missing Jones County teens have been found

Latest News

Cloudy sky in the Amana Colonies on January 8, 2021.
January is normally a cloudy month in eastern Iowa
First Alert Forecast
More clouds than sunshine
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Weekend forecast
Cloudy pattern continues through the weekend
Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast