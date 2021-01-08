Cloudy pattern continues through the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Happy Friday! Another day full of cloudy skies across eastern Iowa. This cloudy pattern will be sticking with us through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Highs today will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. North winds will keep wind chills in the mid to upper teens throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures will be a bit cooler falling into the upper teens.

Highs this weekend through Monday will be in the mid-20s. We may eventually see a wind shift that could cause some of that cloud cover early next week and the next cold front arrives by the end of next week that brings us the next chance of snow. Have a great weekend!

