Cedar Rapids NAACP: If Capitol insurrection had been BLM rally, more people would have been hurt

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As people across the country watched the scenes of pro-Trump rioters storm the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, it sparked posts and conversations discussing the police response and compared it to the law enforcement response at Black Lives Matter rallies.

“What happened at the Capitol was a disgrace,” said

Dedric Doolin, the President of the Cedar Rapids NAACP, watched the situation unfold and called it a disgrace.

As Doolin watched the law enforcement response to rioters that breached the U.S. Capitol, he recalled the civil unrest this summer following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. Doolin wondered if Black and Brown people had stormed the Capitol en masse, if the law enforcement response would have been much harsher.

“It would not have been as peaceful,” Doolin said. “Law enforcement wouldn’t have been as kind and allowed so much to go on. Unfortunately, that is where our country is.”

“It was very shocking to see the events that took place,” said law enforcement expert Robert Pusins.

Pusins, a retired major with the Fort Lauderdale Police, said it was too early to assess what led to protestors getting past law enforcement and into the Capitol building.

“They can’t do everything all of the time,” he said. “If there was an overwhelming number of demonstrators they weren’t expecting, those factors need to be taken into consideration.”

Pusins believed the investigation needs to be complete before people could criticize U.S. Capitol Police. On Thursday, U.S. Capitol Police Steven Sund announced he will resign following criticism of the department’s response to rioters who breached the Capitol

Doolin hoped this moment in history will give people perspective to talk about encountering injustice.

“Hopefully, our country can come together and change,” he said. “We need to recognize that all people are humans and need to be treated as such. That’s regardless of race, color, nationality, or religion.”

