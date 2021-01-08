Brucemore surpasses $5 million goal for site improvements

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brucemore in Cedar Rapids surpassed its goal of raising $5 million for improvements to the tourist site.

The site’s Pride and Preservation campaign launched in 2018 to raise money to invest in preserving the historic structures and landscape, upgrade the site’s infrastructure and enhance security.

In total the campaign raised $5.19 million.

Leaders said the campaign received a surge of donations after the August derecho damaged 70 percent of the property’s tree canopy. A $10,000 grant helped recover some of those losses.

“After seeing the extensive damage across the estate, many donors reached out and offered additional support,” Executive Director David Janssen said. “We designated these post-derecho gifts to landscape recovery efforts, which will be a major focus for Brucemore over the next few years.”

The campaign funds are already being put to use on major projects.

