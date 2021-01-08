59 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,058 cases reported in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 59 additional COVID-19-related and 2,058 more Iowans tested positive for the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, the state’s data shows a total of 293,452 Iowans have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. A total of 4,124 Iowans have died with COVID-19.

The state’s data shows COVID-19 was the underlying cause of 3,777 of the reported deaths, and COVID-19 was a contributing factor in 347 of the reported deaths.

A total of 253,488 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

The state reported 579 people are in the hospital with the virus. That number is down from 613 reported on Thursday. An additional 89 patients were admitted to hospitals with the virus over the last 24 hours. There are 108 people in the ICU and 51 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,614 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,386,187 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 36.7 percent.

