Reynolds decries riot but says many believe vote ‘not valid’

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tally the votes cast by...
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tally the votes cast by members of Iowa's Electoral College, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has condemned the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol but remains sympathetic to unfounded assertions questioning the integrity of the presidential election.

On Thursday, Reynolds told reporters the attack was unacceptable and that those responsible should be prosecuted.

But she says it’s a concern that half of the electorate doesn’t believe the election results and that something should be done to address that.

Reynolds has been a staunch advocate of President Donald Trump. She hasn’t criticized him for encouraging supporters before the attack, and she only acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory after Congress certified the electoral results.

