Iowa surpasses 290,000 COVID-19 cases, state reports 5 more deaths

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The total number of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 surpassed 290,000 on Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,930 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 291,394.

There were also five additional reported COVID-19-related deaths. In total, 4,065 Iowans have died with COVID-19.

The state’s data shows COVID-19 was the underlying cause of 3,728 of the reported deaths, and COVID-19 was a contributing factor in 337 of the reported deaths.

A total of 251,660 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations increased for a third day in a row on Thursday. The state reported 613 people are in the hospital with the virus. That number is up from 604 reported on Wednesday. An additional 97 patients were admitted to hospitals with the virus over the last 24 hours. There are 119 people in the ICU and 52 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 4,893 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,380,573 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 39.4 percent.

