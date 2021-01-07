Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne calling for 25th Amendment to remove Trump

WASHINGTON (KCRG) -Responding to the chaos and rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that left four people dead, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked immediately to have President Donald Trump removed from office.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday, Axne said “The President’s words and actions have grown increasingly dangerous, and I believe he poses a critical danger to our citizens and to our Constitution.”

The full statement reads as follows:

“The violence, insurrection, and unfortunate loss of life that we witnessed yesterday is unacceptable, and there must be consequences for both those that attacked the Capitol and those who incited their actions in the first place.

President Trump invited and induced these acts of treason. And through his four years in office, he has undermined the integrity of our institutions, elections, and the very foundation of our democracy. Even as the mob continued looting our nation’s capitol yesterday, President Trump used his position of power to praise and thank those acting in his name.

The President’s words and actions have grown increasingly dangerous and erratic, and I believe he poses a critical danger to our citizens and to our Constitution. It is not safe for him to retain the powers of commander in chief for two more weeks. The 25th Amendment must be immediately invoked to remove him from office.”

Axne, a Democrat entering her second term representing Iowa’s 3rd District, is the first representative from the state that was present during the raid by Pro-Trump rioters on the Capitol building on Wednesday to call for the President’s immediate removal over the incident.

