Advertisement

Des Moines man seen inside U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s riot

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINE, Iowa (KCCI) -An Iowa man seen in several photos and videos inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday when a mob of President Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol has been identified.

According to KCCI, the man has been identified as 41-year-old Doug Jensen.

Jensen is an employee of Forrest & Associate Masonry in Des Moines. The company’s president and CEO, Richard Felice, told KCCI that Jensen is a laborer at the masonry company and has worked there for at least a few years. Felice said the company does not agree with the actions of their employee.

Felice told KCCI that he saw Jensen’s picture in the media with his arms spread out in the confrontation and confirms that it is him. A neighbor of Jensen’s also confirmed the man seen in the photo is Jensen.

KCCI reached out to Jensen through Facebook, but he declined comment and called KCCI “Fake News.”

Associated Press photos show Jensen inside the Capitol on Wednesday. He’s shown wearing a stocking cap and a QAnon T-shirt over a hooded sweatshirt.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the...
Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)

A reporter for the Huffington also captured widely shown video of Jensen and others chasing a Capitol police officer up a flight of stairs.

A Twitter account appearing to belong to Jensen also posted a photo of Jensen at the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Law enforcement in Washington, D.C. are looking for information about people seen inside the building Wednesday. D.C. police listed photos of persons of interest wanted for unlawful entry that show Jensen.

Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are...
Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are...
Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the...
Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Jones County teens found safe
Two missing Jones County teens have been found
Missing Jones County teens found safe
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander cancelled
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds lifts sports gathering restrictions, extends other COVID measures through February
Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the...
4 died as Trump supporters stormed Capitol

Latest News

Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to participate in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Univ. of Iowa Health Care participating in Phase 3 trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Vinton man likely died of hypothermia
Vinton man likely died from hypothermia, authorities say
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Long-time U.S. Representative discusses the attack at the Capitol building
Washington man dies after home explosion
Man dies from injuries sustained in Washington home explosion