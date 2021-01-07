Des Moines man seen inside U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s riot

DES MOINE, Iowa (KCCI) -An Iowa man seen in several photos and videos inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday when a mob of President Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol has been identified.

According to KCCI, the man has been identified as 41-year-old Doug Jensen.

Jensen is an employee of Forrest & Associate Masonry in Des Moines. The company’s president and CEO, Richard Felice, told KCCI that Jensen is a laborer at the masonry company and has worked there for at least a few years. Felice said the company does not agree with the actions of their employee.

Felice told KCCI that he saw Jensen’s picture in the media with his arms spread out in the confrontation and confirms that it is him. A neighbor of Jensen’s also confirmed the man seen in the photo is Jensen.

KCCI reached out to Jensen through Facebook, but he declined comment and called KCCI “Fake News.”

Associated Press photos show Jensen inside the Capitol on Wednesday. He’s shown wearing a stocking cap and a QAnon T-shirt over a hooded sweatshirt.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)

A reporter for the Huffington also captured widely shown video of Jensen and others chasing a Capitol police officer up a flight of stairs.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

A Twitter account appearing to belong to Jensen also posted a photo of Jensen at the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Law enforcement in Washington, D.C. are looking for information about people seen inside the building Wednesday. D.C. police listed photos of persons of interest wanted for unlawful entry that show Jensen.

