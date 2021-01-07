Advertisement

Bettendorf man shares his story from the Capitol

By Kevin Kohr and KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Paul Hojnacki went to the nations capital to show support for President Trump and ended up at the Capitol protest, that some turned into a riot.

Hojnacki says that the vast majority of Trump supporters that showed up were peaceful, but many broke into the federal building through windows and stormed the doors as police tried to use gas to keep people away.

TV6 is working to do a follow-up with Hojnacki one the events that led to the protests and to the riots at the Capitol along with what has happened since he attended.

We will post those updates when they become available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to show slow improvement
Rep. Ashley Hinson was sworn in Jan. 3, 2020.
“This isn’t right”: Iowa Congresswoman and GOP Chairman respond to President Trump’s Twitter ban
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Poll: Most Americans think Trump should be removed
Missing Jones County girls found safe in Illinois
Missing Jones County teens found in Illinois
A utility truck traveling northbound on Highway 151 in Linn County rolled over into a body of...
Truck rolls into water in Linn County

Latest News

Sphynx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Sphinx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Waterloo police respond to hit-and-run incident
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa legislators to return to session with security in mind
Spotting child abuse virtually
Spotting child abuse during virtual learning, QC Child Abuse Council gives tips
police
Police: Several in car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash