A look at why cloudy & foggy conditions have stuck around

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Foggy conditions have been hanging around eastern Iowa over the past couple of days and you may be wondering why that is.

We are stuck in this very moisture heavy atmosphere due to snowpack as well as the northeasterly wind coming off of Lake Michigan and all of that moisture is trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere. We are also dealing with what is called a temperature inversion and that’s when temperatures increase with height which can trap that moisture at the surface for even longer.

The type of fog we are experiencing is called advection fog. The current snowpack that we have keeps the ground cold and when that air mass with a higher dew point moves in over the snowpack fog can form extremely quickly. Our snowpack is a constant source of moisture and the reason why we have been seeing this almost daily across eastern Iowa.

This type of pattern we are will continue to impact us until we see another driving system or when the atmosphere can dry itself out, the reason why we could be dealing with this over the coming days.

