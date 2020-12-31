Advertisement

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 14-year-old in Rock Island

Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a...
Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing that left a 14-year-old girl dead Wednesday night.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An 18-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday in connection with a stabbing that left a 14-year-old girl dead Wednesday.

Jimena Jinez of Rock Island is charged with first-degree murder. She remained in the Rock Island County Jail Thursday pending a first court appearance, Rock Island police said in a media release.

Officers responded around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1200 block of 11th Street for a report of a 14-year-old girl who had been stabbed.

Officers rendered first aid until Rock Island paramedics took over and transported her to Trinity Rock Island. She was transferred to Univesity Hospitals, Iowa City, where she died from her injuries, police said in a media release.

Her name was not released Thursday morning.

Police said Jinez was arrested early Thursday in rural Rock Island County by detectives with the criminal investigation division.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

