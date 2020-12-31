Wintry system to impact parts of eastern Iowa to start 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our next system is impacting the southern part of the United States Thursday night and will move northward throughout the day on Friday.

This system impacting the south Thursday afternoon will impact eastern Iowa on Friday. (KCRG)

Because of the track of this next system, the southeastern half of our viewing area has a higher risk of any accumulating snow. Southeast of the Cedar Rapids-Dubuque line, could see around 1-3″ of accumulating snow with a sharp cut-off to the northwest. Waterloo and to the northwest look to stay dry and cloudy tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Keep in mind, even though totals look to be lower than our last system, roads could still get slippery. Take caution if you are traveling anywhere.

Snowfall Forecast for 1/1/2021 in eastern Iowa. Updated on 12/31/2020 at 3 p.m. (KCRG)

As far as timing, the majority of our area should stay cloudy and dry through the morning hours. The far southern portions of the TV9 viewing areas could see mixed precipitation as early as 8 a.m. The system will then start to move northward and will move into the southeastern half of eastern Iowa between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Mixed precipitation and/or snow will continue to move through the area throughout the afternoon and evening before exiting to the east.

Pinpoint Futurecast loop for timing on Friday's system. (KCRG)

This system exits Friday night, making way for a dry and cloudy weekend. Highs stay in the 20s and we warm into the 30s next week.

The weekend forecast will be dry. (KCRG)

Make sure to keep coming back to KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.