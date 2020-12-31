Advertisement

Waterloo creates task force in response to violence at after-hours clubs

One of the victims who died from a mass shooting at a Waterloo after hours club--escaped...
One of the victims who died from a mass shooting at a Waterloo after hours club--escaped another shooting at a similar club months before.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police announced a new Nuisance Property Task Force in response to frequent complaints of properties, and property owners, disregarding public safety for economic benefit.

The task force is expected to comprehensively address storefronts/commercial properties operating as after-hours clubs during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier specifically cites the areas of the 100 block of Edwards, 500 block of Dane and the 500 block of West Fourth Street.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald called them sources of violent crimes, illegal alcohol sales, drug activity and more.

That 500 block of West Fourth Street was home to Sin City, a private motorcycle club the Courier reports was turned down for a liquor license. Two people died and eight were injured in a mass shooting there on September 26.

“These venues operate outside of the law, City Code, and have been a nexus for firearm related injuries and fatalities,” Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said. “Our city deserves better.”

The city said the new task force is made up of law enforcement, code enforcement and the Waterloo Fire Marshal.

“Everyone who is involved in the operation of after-hours clubs to make a quick buck, and who allow criminal activity to occur will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

In a news release, Waterloo police said the task force will take civil legal action against anyone involved in operating establishments in violation of city code, and will shut down any violent, dangerous and illegal operations.

“I want to make it crystal clear that property owners and landlords can’t simply ignore their legal obligations to abate criminal/nuisance conduct occurring in their premises,” Fitzgerald said. “If they turn a blind eye, facilitate it, or fail to assume responsibility because they are earning illegal proceeds while jeopardizing our community, they’ll find themselves in court facing the prospect of shuttered buildings, fines, and the loss of rental income.”

Residents can call in complaints to 319-291-2515.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm
Snow in Holy Cross on 12/30/20 by Bonnie Roosevelt (KCRG/YouNews)
Snowfall totals following latest winter storm
Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Federal prosecutors announced that Jackson Yaro Young,22, of Kalona, Iowa, was sentenced on...
Kalona man given 25 years for creating and storing child porn

Latest News

Iowa City will tow vehicles parked downtown after 2 a.m. Friday as crews remove snow
Iowa Children’s Museum to hold virtual Noon Year’s Eve celebration
Iowa Children's Museum to have annual 'Noon' Years Eve with pandemic twist
Dubuque County Public Health leaders are asking people to be patient when it comes to waiting...
Dubuque health leaders asks residents to be patient waiting for COVID-19 vaccine distribution