Initial and continuing unemployment claims increase in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports 7,644 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims between December 20 and December 26. That’s an increase of 373 from the previous week’s adjusted numbers.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 38,296 last week, an increase of 804 from the previous week.

IWD said the industries with the most unemployment claims were construction, manufacturing and self-employed/independent contractors.

November through February are the months that typically see the most unemployment claims due to seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment fell by 19,000 last week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.