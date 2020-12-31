Advertisement

Train tracks and construction cut off part of Fairfax

By Ethan Stein
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people in Fairfax, Iowa, are waiting around an hour to travel the mile-long distance between their homes and train tracks, which cut through the town.

Construction on Highway 151 blocking off an exit on Prarie Avenue and train malfunctions have cut off about 100 homes located between Prarie Creek and the train tracks.

Bernie Frieden, who is the mayor of the town, said he didn’t realize how often a train would sit on those tracks until construction started.

He said he can’t fix the problem because he doesn’t have a contact number for the railroad owner, Union Pacific.

Andy Meyers, who lives in one of those houses that is occasionally cut off, said it happens about once a week.

“The railroad, you gotta tolerate it,” he said.

Frieden said emergency services have stored equipment in the section of the town and emergency services can remove the barrier on Prarie Avenue, if necessary.

