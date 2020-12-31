Some Iowa voters in 2nd Congressional District say their votes were not counted

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A handful of voters in Iowa’s contested Second Congressional District want their votes counted. It could change who represents Iowa in Congress for the district that covering Southeast Iowa.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is set to be sworn in on Sunday. She beat Democrat Rita Hart by 6 votes in the final recount. Hart’s campaign is contesting that count to Congress, citing several votes that were not included. They held a news conference on Wednesday with voters who say they want their votes counted.

The voters say their issues were with envelopes. Some had trouble getting the ballot in the envelope, while others say the envelope had issues closing. They say it was simple errors that shouldn’t disqualify them.

“People who have gone about it to the best of their ability legally to submit a ballot,” said voter Michael Overhort, “We want our votes counted. We want to take part in this process, we believe in this process.”

“You’re not gonna count our vote because mistakes happen,” said Trajae Lackland. “You can’t do that, you can’t do that, that’s not right, that’s not human, because everything has to be accounted for. And if they don’t then we just recount them again.”

“I was pretty disappointed because voting is very important to me,” said Sadie Rhomberg. “As a woman, and as an American citizen.”

These are some of the voters Rita Hart is counting on in her challenge. Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Office told me it stands by the recount process - saying bi-partisan boards review each ballot and can legally toss out ballots for seemingly honest mistakes.

“I was pretty disappointed because voting is very important to me,” said Sadie Rhomberg. “As a woman, and as an American citizen.”

“I don’t want my vote to be discounted just because the glue didn’t stick on an internal envelope,” said Overhort.

Miller-Meeks attorney says Hart’s challenge lacks merit. In a statement sent to TV-9 he said “Rita Hart’s claims in a news conference this morning simply highlights that she had plenty of time in the eight days Iowa law afforded her to present her case before a neutral panel of Iowa judges. Rita Hart knows that her claims would have never withstood scrutiny by judges under rules of evidence and procedure. The fact that she chose to skip this transparent legal process and instead make her case in a political one controlled by Nancy Pelosi tells you all you need to know about the lack of merit of her claims. If she thought a judge would agree with her claims, I guarantee she would have brought them in court.

“Every legal vote was counted. There are procedures in place, both before the election and immediately after, to verify the legality of votes and to fix any mistakes. This process involves Iowa county auditors, bipartisan panels of election workers, and the opportunity of political parties and campaigns to observe the process. This process confirmed that Congresswoman-elect Miller-Meeks won this race.

“The Iowa recount process is also bipartisan and transparent. It was administered by bipartisan recount boards in each county. The Hart campaign had the ability to select one of those members and have input in the selection of another. These recount boards verified that the winner of this election was Congresswoman-elect Miller-Meeks. This was confirmed by the bipartisan Iowa Executive Council that certified her as the winner.

“This was clearly a close race. But there is no doubt that the winner was properly determined and will rightfully take her place in the 117th Congress.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.