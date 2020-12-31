Advertisement

Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm

FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Fla.(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — State records show that Casey Anthony has filed documents to start a private investigation firm in South Florida.

Anthony, who was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, nine years ago, filed the paperwork with the Florida Division of Corporations in mid-December.

The limited liability company, Case Research & Consulting Services, has an effective date of Jan. 1, according to state records.

The address listed for the company belongs to Patrick McKenna, according to Palm Beach County property records.

McKenna was the lead investigator on Anthony’s defense team during her 2011 trial.

In a 2017 interview, Anthony told The Associated Press that she had been working for McKenna doing online social media searches and other investigative work. McKenna was also the lead investigator for O.J. Simpson, when he was accused of killing his wife and acquitted.

Anthony was acquitted of her daughter’s murder and charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. But she was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Anthony’s circus-like trial was carried live on cable networks and was the focus of daily commentaries by HLN’s Nancy Grace, who called her “the most hated mom in America,” and, derisively, “tot mom.”

Dailymail.com was the first news outlet to report about Anthony’s new business.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm
Snow in Holy Cross on 12/30/20 by Bonnie Roosevelt (KCRG/YouNews)
Snowfall totals following latest winter storm
Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Federal prosecutors announced that Jackson Yaro Young,22, of Kalona, Iowa, was sentenced on...
Kalona man given 25 years for creating and storing child porn

Latest News

Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices...
Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms
Letlow's seat is open
Luke Letlow seat
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.
Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies
2021 will bring with it an expanded sports gambling landscape in Iowa-- which could mean more...
Sports betting to expand in Iowa in 2021