Advertisement

Quiet today, next system arrives tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather continues to look quiet today with skies turning mostly cloudy. Plan on highs into the 20s. Tonight looks quiet as well ahead of our next system which should arrive tomorrow. The track of this system is still pretty unique and would suggest the southeast half of our area to have the higher risk of accumulating snow. At the very least, this system looks easier than our last one with a 1 to 3 inch snow potential southeast of a Dubuque to Cedar Rapids line. There will be a sharp cut-off in snowfall and it’s becoming more likely that areas from Waterloo and northwest will receive nothing. The system will move away Friday night, leaving us pretty quiet for the weekend. Next week, look for highs to warm into the 30s most days.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm
Snow in Holy Cross on 12/30/20 by Bonnie Roosevelt (KCRG/YouNews)
Snowfall totals following latest winter storm
Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Federal prosecutors announced that Jackson Yaro Young,22, of Kalona, Iowa, was sentenced on...
Kalona man given 25 years for creating and storing child porn

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Temperatures will be falling into the teens throughout the evening and eventually the single...
Quiet end to 2020, another wintery system moves in Friday
Temperatures will be falling into the teens throughout the evening and eventually the single...
First Alert Forecast