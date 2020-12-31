Quiet today, next system arrives tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather continues to look quiet today with skies turning mostly cloudy. Plan on highs into the 20s. Tonight looks quiet as well ahead of our next system which should arrive tomorrow. The track of this system is still pretty unique and would suggest the southeast half of our area to have the higher risk of accumulating snow. At the very least, this system looks easier than our last one with a 1 to 3 inch snow potential southeast of a Dubuque to Cedar Rapids line. There will be a sharp cut-off in snowfall and it’s becoming more likely that areas from Waterloo and northwest will receive nothing. The system will move away Friday night, leaving us pretty quiet for the weekend. Next week, look for highs to warm into the 30s most days.

