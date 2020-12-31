Our next system will move through to start the new year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect clouds to stick with us through the overnight hours tonight, temperatures will still fall into the mid to upper teens.

Our next system is impacting the southern part of the United States tonight and will move northward tomorrow. Because of the track of this next system, the southeastern half of our viewing area has a higher risk of any accumulating snow. Southeast of the Cedar Rapids-Dubuque line, could see around 1-3″ of accumulating snow with a sharp cut-off to the northwest. Waterloo and to the northwest look to stay dry and cloudy tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

This system exits Friday night, making way for a dry and cloudy weekend. Highs stay in the 20s and we warm into the 30s next week.

