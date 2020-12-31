Advertisement

Our next system will move through to start the new year

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect clouds to stick with us through the overnight hours tonight, temperatures will still fall into the mid to upper teens.

Our next system is impacting the southern part of the United States tonight and will move northward tomorrow. Because of the track of this next system, the southeastern half of our viewing area has a higher risk of any accumulating snow. Southeast of the Cedar Rapids-Dubuque line, could see around 1-3″ of accumulating snow with a sharp cut-off to the northwest. Waterloo and to the northwest look to stay dry and cloudy tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

This system exits Friday night, making way for a dry and cloudy weekend. Highs stay in the 20s and we warm into the 30s next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm
Snow in Holy Cross on 12/30/20 by Bonnie Roosevelt (KCRG/YouNews)
Snowfall totals following latest winter storm
Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Federal prosecutors announced that Jackson Yaro Young,22, of Kalona, Iowa, was sentenced on...
Kalona man given 25 years for creating and storing child porn

Latest News

Snowfall Forecast for 1/1/2021 in eastern Iowa. Updated on 12/31/2020 at 3 p.m.
Wintry system to impact parts of eastern Iowa to start 2021
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Quiet today, next system arrives tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast