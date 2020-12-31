Advertisement

Mount Pleasant man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mount Pleasant man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms.

Law enforcement said they began investigating 32-year-old Robert Stagers in March 2018 after discovering he had become a supplier of meth in southeastern Iowa.

Officers conducted a search warrant on Stager’s Mount Pleasant residence in 2019, and found a safe containing 132.01 grams of methamphetamine and seven loaded guns. Later four more firearms were found in a vehicle associated with Stagers.

Officials said Stagers admitted he knowingly carried and used the firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Stagers was sentenced to 140 months in prison and will serve a five-year sentence of supervised release and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

