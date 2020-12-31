Iowa surpasses 280,000 total COVID-19 cases, 69 more deaths reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,703 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of Iowans to test positive for the virus to 280,303.

The state also confirmed 69 additional reported COVID-19-related deaths. As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data says a total of 3,891 Iowans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

According to the state’s data COVID-19 was the underlying cause of 3,571 of the deaths, and COVID-19 was a contributing factor in 320 deaths.

A total of 238,977 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, 4,137 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,355,025 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 41.2 percent.

There are currently a total of 600 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 76 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 134 people in the ICU and 69 on ventilators.

