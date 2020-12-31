Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court limits damages in excessive force cases

The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Ctjf83 / CC BY-SA 3.0)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court is severely limiting the financial damages that can be awarded for injuries and deaths caused by state police officers who are found to have used excessive force.

The court ruled 6-1 that punitive damages, which are intended to punish and deter future misconduct, are not available in lawsuits alleging state officers used excessive force in violation of constitutional rights.

Instead, the court says lawsuits brought by injured individuals and the families of those killed by police are subject to limits in the Iowa Tort Claims Act. Justice Edward Mansfield says compensatory damages are still available and offer “an adequate remedy.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm
Snow in Holy Cross on 12/30/20 by Bonnie Roosevelt (KCRG/YouNews)
Snowfall totals following latest winter storm
Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Federal prosecutors announced that Jackson Yaro Young,22, of Kalona, Iowa, was sentenced on...
Kalona man given 25 years for creating and storing child porn

Latest News

2021 will bring with it an expanded sports gambling landscape in Iowa-- which could mean more...
Sports betting to expand in Iowa in 2021
Today marks one year since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan, China.
Thursday marks one year since first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan, China
File image
Mount Pleasant man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at...
Ethics complaint against Iowa state lawmaker dismissed